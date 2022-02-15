Timbers FC drop Heritage Rose kit

It’s February, which means that it’s new kit season in MLS, and the Portland Timbers have joined the party. Today the Timbers announced the release of the Heritage Rose Secondary jersey. Inspired by Portland’s nickname, the Rose City, the jersey itself is pink and features a crimson floral rose pattern across the front, and crimson highlights on the collar and sleeves. The jersey also features both of the club’s official jersey sponsors — Alaska Airlines (on the font) and TikTok (on the sleeve).

“In collaboration with our partners at Adidas, we are excited to push the boundaries of our traditional design aesthetic and expand the club’s brand iconography and color family,” said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers. “We think this is one of our most unique and distinct kits in history of the club and are excited to share it with our supporters.”

The kit features the phrase “Rose City ‘Til I Die” on the shirt’s neck line. It also has a custom jocktag which has “Rose City ‘Til I Die” transcribed in Latin and features the King of Clubs playing card which honors the famous tifo created by the Timbers Army.

“When we started developing the Heritage Rose with the Timbers, our combined objective was to pay homage to the Rose City by developing a bold & unique pattern, introduce a new and vibrant color palette, and stay authentic to the city & Timbers fans,” said Skate Noftsinger, director of sports marketing of Adidas soccer. “Our design process led us to a jersey that both fans & players will wear proudly for Rose City.”

The new secondary jerseys are an upgrade from the white secondaries the Timbers have worn since 2020. The new rose jerseys will join the two-tone green primaries that the Timbers debuted last year as the kits that the Timbers will don throughout the 2022 season.

The Timbers will debut the new kits at the 2022 season opener at Providence Park on February 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT against New England Revolution.

You can read the full press release from the Timbers here, and view more photos of the details of the jerseys here.