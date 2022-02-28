 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yimmi Chara earns spot in MLS Team of the Week

Timbers attacker Yimmi Chara was named to the MLS team of the week after his performance on opening weekend.

By Alex E Barnes
/ new
SOCCER: FEB 26 MLS - New England Revolution at Portland Timbers

After an incredible bicycle kick that helped the Portland Timbers salvage a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on opening weekend, Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

As stated by the club’s website, Chara’s incredible acrobatic goal in the 78th minute was the 11th goal of his Timbers career. Chara also provided a secondary assist for the Timbers’ opening goal, playing the pass to Santiago Moreno who set up Dairon Asprilla for the finish. Not a bad way to start a new season by any means.

The Timbers travel down to California for their next match against LAFC, with kickoff slated for 7 PM PST on Sunday, March 6.

More From Stumptown Footy

Loading comments...