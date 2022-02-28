Yimmi Chara earns spot in MLS Team of the Week

After an incredible bicycle kick that helped the Portland Timbers salvage a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on opening weekend, Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Congrats to Yimmi Chara on making the MLS Team of the Week!



Details: https://t.co/vwaVJKGQks | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/ekexoHlbZb — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 28, 2022

As stated by the club’s website, Chara’s incredible acrobatic goal in the 78th minute was the 11th goal of his Timbers career. Chara also provided a secondary assist for the Timbers’ opening goal, playing the pass to Santiago Moreno who set up Dairon Asprilla for the finish. Not a bad way to start a new season by any means.

The Timbers travel down to California for their next match against LAFC, with kickoff slated for 7 PM PST on Sunday, March 6.