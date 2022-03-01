Thorns announce broadcast schedule for 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup

The NWSL today announced the broadcast details for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Thorns’ six group stage matches will be broadcast on Paramount+. The Portland Thorns’ away match against Angel City FC on April 24, which was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. on the same day.

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship game will be aired on CBS along with two other matches. All three of the matches broadcast on CBS will also be available on Paramount+. Four matches will be aired on CBS Sports Network and all of the other matches will be streamed exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. All Challenge Cup matches will be available internationally on Twitch.

The Challenge Cup will feature three regional groups of four teams that will play double-round-robin matches. The group winners will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, May 4. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

