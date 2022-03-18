NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign

The Portland Thorns today open the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup against Cascadia rivals OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on Paramount+. This is the Thorns' first official match of the 2022 NWSL season but Portland did meet their rivals in a preseason tournament at Providence Park. The match ended in a scoreless draw.

The Thorns will be without Becky Sauerbrunn (knee), Crystal Dunn (maternity leave), Rocky Rodriguez (ankle), and Madison Pogarch (ankle). OL Reign will be without Megan Rapinoe (calf) and Alyssa Malonson (knee).

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

