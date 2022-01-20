Thorns FC re-sign Kelli Hubly

Portland Thorns FC announced today that the club has re-signed defender Kelli Hubly to a two-year contract.

“We are pleased to re-sign Kelli,” said Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc. “She is a player who has shown tremendous growth during her time in Portland, exhibiting a strong work ethic and commitment to the club. She has played an integral role in not only our success on the field but helping to establish a strong foundation off the field.”

Hubly will play her sixth season with the Portland Thorns in 2022. She signed short-term contracts for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a national team replacement player. She has started 36 matches for Thorns FC and appeared in 49. Hubly was a key cog in Portland’s dominant defense in the 2021 season in which the team set a league record for shutouts (13).

“Kelli’s speed, athleticism and ability to read the field are key attributes that allow her to play multiple positions across different tactical plans, and I’m thrilled to be working with her,” said Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson. “She has established herself as an exceptional teammate and someone who brings a lot to the group off the field.”

