Report - Thorns FC to host 2022 WICC from Aug. 17-20

Steven Goff of The Washington Post reported today that the Portland Thorns are set to host the Women’s International Champions Cup at Providence Park for the second consecutive year. The details of the tournament are close to being finalized. The competition will likely be played from Aug. 17-20, according to Goff.

Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns, Chelsea and one more from Europe are slated to play in WICC this summer in Portland. Details: #nwsl https://t.co/Ii8v4AJ5wg — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 1, 2022

The tournament would see the Portland Thorns (2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, NWSL Shield and WICC winners), Washington Spirit (2022 NWSL Champions), Chelsea Football Club (FAWSL winners), and another European domestic champion participate in the competition.

The fourth team has yet to be finalized but Paris-Saint Germain, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are candidates, according to the report.

The Thorns did not respond to Goff’s request for a comment and the Spirit and tournament organizer Relevent Sports Group said they did not want to comment.

Stumptown Footy reported on Oct. 29, 2021, that according to the Thorns’ season ticket portal, Portland would host the 2022 WICC between Aug. 12-21.